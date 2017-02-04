White House requests reinstatement of travel ban, saying federal judge 'second guessed' president on national security

The Department of Justice filed an emergency motion late Saturday asking a federal appeals court to reinstate an executive order that suspended new arrivals from seven majority-Muslim countries, a controversial program that sparked protests around the world.

In a filing with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump administration attorneys requested an immediate stay of U.S. District Judge James L. Robart's temporary restraining order Friday that suspended enforcement of the most controversial provisions of the ban across the country.

"The injunction immediately harms the public by thwarting enforcement of an Executive Order issued by the President, based on his national security judgment," lawyers wrote in their motion.

"The injunction contravenes the constitutional separation of powers; harms the public by thwarting enforcement of an Executive Order issued by the nation’s elected representative responsible for immigration matters and foreign affairs; and second-guesses the President’s national security judgment about the quantum of risk posed by the admission of certain classes of aliens and the best means of minimizing that risk," it said.

The motion follows an earlier filing by the government giving notice of its intention to appeal the Seattle judge's order.

In a brief on behalf of the administration, acting Solicitor Gen. Noel Francisco said Robart's order, issued in response to a suit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota, was an "impermissible intrusion" into Trump's authority and amounted to "second-guessing" the president.

The Trump administration has said a suspension of travel to the U.S. by citizens of countries with connections to terrorism is needed until the government can develop a system of "extreme vetting" to screen incoming visitors.

It imposes a temporary ban on new arrivals from seven predominantly Muslim countries--Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Iran and Somalia--and suspends resettlement of refugees in the U.S.

Many travelers from those countries began arriving at airports Saturday after Robart issued the restraining order that set aside the ban pending further legal arguments. Other courts had previously issued similar rulings, but Robart's was effective nationwide.