- Democrats pick former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to lead the party out of the political wilderness
Reporting from Atlanta
Trump appears to think Perez at head of Democratic National Committee is good news for Republicans
|Evan Halper
The Democratic Party put its faith in its old guard Saturday to guide it out of the political wilderness, choosing as its new leader an Obama-era Cabinet secretary over the charismatic congressman backed by the progressive wing of the party.
Tom Perez, a former secretary of Labor with strong ties to unions, persuaded the spirited assembly of party delegates in Atlanta that he can best help harness a grass-roots outpouring of anti- Trump protest and anger into a Democratic resurgence at the ballot box.