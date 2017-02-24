Trump blasts FBI over Russia leaks after a brief Twitter hiatus

After several days of relative silence on Twitter, President Trump’s feed came alive Friday with a direct attack on the FBI.



Yes, he’s done this before. But recent news reports that suggest his administration pressed the FBI to quell claims that members of his campaign had contact with Russians throughout the 2016 election, appear to have inspired a response.



“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time,” he tweeted.



And conservative news was all over it.



Here are some of today’s headlines:

Trump blasts FBI 'leakers' (Fox News)

Trump has assailed everyone from Democrats to intelligence officials for leaks – which he often refers to as “fake news” -- about his ties to Russia.

Reports from several news outlets this week, citing anonymous sources, claim Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, asked FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to publicly dispute media reports that Trump's campaign advisers frequently were in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

While some reports made it appear Priebus has contacted McCabe, this piece disputes that. "Fox News has learned that McCabe indeed had initiated the conversation, asking to speak with Priebus for a few minutes at the end of an intelligence meeting last week," their story reports.

Ed Schultz at CPAC: Trump promised America’s heartland a deal (Daily Caller)

He was once among the top liberal voices in the country.

Now, Ed Schultz, the former MSNBC anchor, is speaking glowingly about President Trump.

Between covering high-profile speeches at CPAC from Trump and his aides, the Daily Caller popped into a panel where Schultz provided commentary.

Shultz, who now works with the Russian government-funded RT television network, blasted the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, asserting that Trump's claim that it would cost U.S. jobs was a game changer in the 2016 election.

“Trump went into Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin and he took down the progressive firewall, because he talked to the American people about a deal,” Schultz said. “It was a Wall Street deal, it was not a Main Street deal,” he said, referring to the TPP.

Trump is about blowing up Washington as it exists (Rush Limbaugh)

Remember when Trump talked about “draining the swamp?”

Snce he entered the White House, some conservatives have wondered if Trump means business. Many members of his cabinet – from Priebus to Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions – are the ultimate Washington insiders.

Still, Rush Limbaugh, one of the firebrand conservatives out there, is certain the president will blow up traditional Washington.

What’s Trump’s No. 1 obstacle?

“I have concluded that the media is the number-one obstacle because of the success they have,” he said on his radio show this week. “The people in Washington, media is every bit as big a part of the establishment as anybody else is.”

He added: “The media is creating this narrative, if you will, and this picture — this series of pictures, this overall image — that Trump is stalled, that everybody’s opposing him, that his agenda is backlogged.”