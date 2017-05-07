A congratulatory tweet from Trump came less than 90 minutes after polls closed and preliminary results pointed to a lopsided win for Macron. Le Pen swiftly conceded defeat and vowed to lead the opposition.

In Sunday’s vote, Macron overwhelmingly beat out far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whom Trump had praised, but refrained from endorsing outright.

Pointing to more disciplined messaging than is sometimes the case for this administration, the White House press office issued an almost identically worded statement moments later, congratulating Macron and the people of France, and looking ahead to continued "close cooperation" by Washington with the French government.

Macron, a 39-year-old former banker and economy minister and a relative political neophyte, had been endorsed by former President Obama, and offered a warm public “merci” for that backing, extended days before Sunday’s vote.

The relationship between Trump and Le Pen had become more complex as the election neared. Le Pen, leader of the National Front, was one of the first to congratulate Trump on his own shock victory in November, and her nativist, nationalistic message carried echoes of Trump's anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric.

Trump in turn had praised Le Pen’s tough stance on immigration and borders, which many of her critics had decried as racist.

But Le Pen had distanced herself from Trump in recent weeks. She was critical of his decision last month to strike a Syrian airfield with cruise missiles after the government of President Bashar Assad used a banned chemical agent to kill dozens of Syrian villagers.

Macron and Le Pen had disagreed sharply on France's future in Europe. Le Pen had pledged to call a Brexit-style referendum on whether to leave the European Union if she won; Macron declared that a united Europe was crucial to France's future.

Trump had hailed Britain's June vote to depart the EU and has since suggested the bloc's dissolution would not be a bad thing. The EU's future status was not mentioned in the White House statement.