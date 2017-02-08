This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump administration faces tough questions in appeals court on travel ban
- Does the law back Trump's ban on immigration and refugees from seven countries?
- Homeland Security chief takes responsibility for botched roll out of travel ban
- Despite extensive coverage, Trump says news media ignores terrorist attacks - including San Bernardino
- Labor nominee Puzder admits to employing a housekeeper who was in the U.S. illegally
- Homeland Security chief: Border wall should be "well underway" in two years
Trump goes after Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line
President Trump was responding to Nordstrom's announcement last week that it would stop selling his daughter's clothing and accessories line because of poor sales. A boycott of stores that carry Trump-branded merchandise began after Trump was elected.