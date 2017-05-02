It’s an unconventional perspective, from an unconventional president: The government should be shuttered.



“Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess,” President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.



His tweet came as Congress is set to approve a $1-trillion budget bill that funds the government through September, but does not advance funds for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — a key promise Trump made throughout the campaign.



In 2013, the government shut down for more than two weeks after Congress was unable to agree on a budget for the new fiscal year, leaving nearly 800,000 federal employees out of work without pay.

Although Trump’s tweet confused those on both sides of the aisle, the notion that the government needs to be shuttered has been floated by some conservative activists for several weeks.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Frustrated conservatives ready to start winning under Trump (Washington Examiner)

Normally, it would be lauded when lawmakers come to a consensus to avoid a government shutdown as they did over the weekend. But this piece notes that some conservatives wanted to see Trump hold his ground and, perhaps, have a showdown with Democrats over funding his border wall.

"If the reason for the shutdown [would have been] that Democrats in Congress will not agree to spend a dollar to erect a physical barrier on the Southern border, I actually think a lot of the public would rally around Trump digging in and saying this is too important to our national safety and the safety of our communities," longtime conservative activist Gary Bauer told the Washington Examiner.

The writer, W. James Antell III, adds that Trump wasn't the most “ideologically conservative candidate” in 2016, “but the rank-and-file Right embraced him as a fighter who would punch Democrats in the nose.”

Pro-Trump PAC rescinds endorsement, says White House failed on immigration (Washington Times)

It was a key pillar to his candidacy and some groups are already assailing Trump for not making enough progress on immigration reform.

The Americans for Legal Immigration political action committee rescinded its endorsement of Trump on Tuesday, castigating him for not ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), President Obama’s executive order granting protections to some young people in the country illegally.

“We were so hopeful that Donald Trump would be a man of his word because the campaign promises he made to Americans were the things America needs to do to survive and thrive, but unfortunately, Trump has made it clear he cannot be trusted on his most powerful campaign issue of stopping illegal immigration and amnesty,” William Gheen, the PAC’s president, told the Washington Times.

He added, “Trump promised to end DACA on his first day with a simple memo canceling Obama’s illegal directives. This was the most important thing Trump could have done to restore Constitutional governance in America, but instead he is choosing the path of dictatorship Obama did.”

Ivanka is the business-savvy feminist we need in the White House (American Spectator)

Last week, Ivanka Trump was booed in Berlin while defending her father at a summit of global women leaders. The episode drew headlines around the world.

It’s rare for the child of a sitting president to have an office in the West Wing, but Ivanka Trump has proved to be one of the president’s most trusted advisors.

This piece by Gary Shapiro argues that she has proven herself to be “effective in both business and politics.”

“She made her mark on Celebrity Apprentice. She built her own successful enterprise. She spoke effectively and passionately on women’s issues at the Republican National Convention. She serves in the White House as an unpaid presidential adviser and is highly influential with the president. And she is doing her job in a fishbowl while raising three young children in a new city,” he writes.