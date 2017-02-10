Trump expected to again weigh in on travel ban ruling as Japan's prime minister visits

When President Trump hosts Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Friday, he'll have a chance to smooth over jitters about his trade policies and reassure a crucial Pacific ally that he won't upset the delicate balance of power in Asia.

But almost certain to overshadow the visit will be Trump's first major policy setback, an appeals court panel's decision Thursday to keep in place the halt on the president's much-touted travel ban.

As the two leaders meet in the Oval Office midday Friday, Trump's aides and Justice Department lawyers will be scrambling to put the finishing touches on their legal response to the decision. And Trump is likely to be asked about it at a news conference with Abe after their meeting.

Abe will be the second of four world leaders visiting Trump in his first month in office, an unusual blitz of high-level meetings this early in a presidency. British Prime Minister Theresa May came to Washington two weeks ago, and the leaders of Canada and Israel are expected next week.

The U.S. and Japan are two of the world's largest consumer markets, and Trump and Abe are expected to discuss ways to cooperate on economic issues and to negotiate trade deals directly.

Japan's economy took a hit when Trump announced he was dropping the complex Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal that Tokyo favored.

Trump has unsettled a careful balance of competing of U.S. interests in Asia. Shortly after he was elected, he undermined longstanding U.S. policy toward China by speaking directly with Taiwan's leader before his inauguration, thrusting into doubt the U.S. commitment to the so-called "one China" policy.

Japan has concerns about China's rising influence in the Pacific and Beijing's military buildup in the South China Sea. The U.S. has about 50,000 troops stationed in Japan, and Abe is expected to seek assurances from Trump that the U.S. will stand up for Japan's presence on the Senkaku Islands, territory that China disputes.

Trump's comments about increasing the U.S. nuclear arms stockpile has also unnerved Asian leaders concerned about a new arms race. Japan has long viewed with worry North Korea's attempts to build a nuclear weapon that could reach its shores.

Following their meeting in Trump's office and the news conference, Abe and Trump will fly to Palm Beach, Fla., to spend the weekend at Trump's Mar a Lago resort, where they plan to golf together.