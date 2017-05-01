Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Controversial counter-terrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka will leave the White House, an official says.
- Congress reaches $1-trillion deal to fund government through September, but nothing for Trump's wall
- Trump makes curious claims about the Civil War and Andrew Jackson
- Here's what we don't know about Trump's tax proposal - how he'll pay for it
Trump makes puzzling claim about Andrew Jackson, Civil War
President Trump made a puzzling claim about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War in an interview.
Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Trump wondered why issues that triggered the war “could not have been worked out” in order to prevent the bloody conflict. Trump praised the accomplishments of Jackson, the populist president he has cited as a role model.
He made the puzzling claim that Jackson “was really angry that he saw what was happening in regard to the Civil War.” But Jackson died in 1845, and the Civil War didn't begin until 16 years later, in 1861.
Trump then said, “People don't ask the question, but why was there the Civil War?”
The war was decades in the making, stemming from disputes between the North and South about slavery and states' rights.