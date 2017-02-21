What’s going on in Sweden?



If you ask President Trump, it’s absolute chaos.

“You look at what's happening last night in Sweden,” Trump, at a rally in Florida on Saturday, said about the Scandinavian country that has accepted large numbers of refugees. “Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible.”



Actually, not much happened in Sweden on Friday night. But Monday night, riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant suburb of Stockholm, ensuring that Sweden was in for another cycle through the conservative news spin machine.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Riots in Sweden. Cars ablaze, rocks thrown after arrest in migrant area (Fox News)

In the hours after a man was arrested for suspected drug charges, violence erupted on Monday evening in Rinkeby, a suburb of Stockholm that has experienced a large influx of refugees. No injuries were reported, yet the headline – prominently displayed on the home page -- does make it appear there was a major disturbance in the area.

The article notes that Trump had been “mocked” for his comments about Sweden days before, and goes on to cite recent crime reports on the country:



“Reports of rapes in Sweden jumped 13% in 2016 compared to the previous year, and reports of sexual assaults were up 20%, according to preliminary data from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.”



There was no linkage made in that report, however, between crime statistics and the presence of refugees in the country.

Breitbart led its website with the headline Sweden: Looting, cars torched,police attacked as riots break out in migrant suburb



“Riots broke out on Monday night in the suburb of Rinkeby, where a majority of residents were born overseas, just hours after the country’s Prime Minister attacked U.S President Donald J. Trump for linking mass migration with rising violence in Sweden,” says the lede of its story, alluding to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who said Monday that facts matter when discussing Trump’s comments about his country.



In other conservative news:



Another Trump campaign rival is making pilgrimage to White House (Daily Caller)



President Trump regularly reminiscences about the 2016 campaign.



Now he’s making an effort to meet with former GOP adversaries.



In the past month, he’s dined with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). This week, Trump is set to meet with Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the Oval Office.



Kasich consistently castigated Trump throughout the Republican primaries and into the general election.

He refused to endorse Trump after he secured the Republican nomination. He boycotted the Republican National Convention in July even though it was in his home state and wrote in Sen. John McCain on his absentee ballot last fall, notes the article.



Trump and the media (American Spectator)

Alas, it seems to be a daily battle.



During the general election, Trump’s prime enemies were Hillary Clinton and the media. Now it’s just the media – some of which he asserts is nothing more than “fake news.” (It is, of course, not new for presidents to battle the press , but Trump does take it to another level.)



“Trump is not wholly right about the “fakeness” of the news he delights in castigating. He is not wholly wrong either,” writes William Murchison.



The piece seeks to find common ground between the media (which often does tilt liberal) and the president.

“The major media’s liberalism — brighter, smokier than in Vietnam-Watergate days — is a problem more intense than when Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, at Richard Nixon’s bidding, lit into the media’s ‘nattering nabobs of negativism,’” he writes.