Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- House Republicans narrowly pass plan to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
- GOP health plan may not cover long list of pre-existing conditions
- Trump to visit Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia on his first overseas trip
- House committee passes bill to ease Wall Street regulations passed after 2008 financial crisis
- Congress gives final approval to $1 trillion spending bill
- Comey expresses no regrets for FBI inquiry that roiled presidential race
Trump executive order on religion fits a pattern — action far more modest than his words
|Noah Bierman and David Lauter
President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that he said would protect politically active churches from losing their tax-exempt status. But, as has repeatedly been true during his young administration, the actual provisions of the order proved more modest than his words.
“For too long the federal government has used the state as a weapon against people of faith,” Trump said to an audience of conservative religious leaders in the White House Rose Garden.
The order was aimed at fulfilling Trump's campaign promise to “totally destroy” a federal law that prohibits churches from actively supporting political candidates.
But Trump’s order does not change the law; that would require Congress to act. And, despite his declaration, it doesn’t necessarily change the way the IRS might enforce the law.