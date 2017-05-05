Trump executive order on religion fits a pattern — action far more modest than his words

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that he said would protect politically active churches from losing their tax-exempt status. But, as has repeatedly been true during his young administration, the actual provisions of the order proved more modest than his words.

“For too long the federal government has used the state as a weapon against people of faith,” Trump said to an audience of conservative religious leaders in the White House Rose Garden.

The order was aimed at fulfilling Trump's campaign promise to “totally destroy” a federal law that prohibits churches from actively supporting political candidates.

But Trump’s order does not change the law; that would require Congress to act. And, despite his declaration, it doesn’t necessarily change the way the IRS might enforce the law.