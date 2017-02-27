Trump says Hollywood's obsession with him led to best picture Oscar gaffe

President Trump is often loathe to accept responsibility when things go wrong, but in the case of Sunday's Oscars broadcast, he made an exception.

As he explained it Monday, it was Hollywood's obsession with attacking him that contributed to the botched best picture announcement, calling the embarrassing episode "sad," of course.

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has apologized for the mix-up that led Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to announce "La La Land" as the winner of the top Academy Award prize, instead of "Moonlight."

But in Trump's eyes, the blame falls more broadly on an entertainment industry so preoccupied with politics that they "didn't get the act together," he told Breitbart News .

"It took away from the glamour of the Oscars," Trump told a reporter from the website, which was once led by his chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon.

"It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad," he added.

The ceremony did contain a number of slights at Trump during its telecast, some more subtle than others. Host Jimmy Kimmel openly at one point begged the president to weigh in by tweeting at him.

Trump spent part of Sunday night hosting a black-tie dinner at the White House honoring the nation's governors, who were visiting Washington for their annual winter meeting. But it appears from excerpts of the Breitbart interview that he may have spent at least part of the evening watching.