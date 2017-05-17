Trump says investigation will show no collusion between his campaign and Russia

President Trump said a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known: that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and "any foreign entity."

Trump commented late Wednesday after the Justice Department announced the appointment of former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III to oversee the investigation into Trump-Russian connections in the 2016 election.

Trump said in a written statement that he looks forward to "this matter concluding quickly."

He also pledged to never stop fighting for the people and issues that are important to the country's future.

Trump last week fired James B. Comey as FBI director, later explaining that it was partly because of the Russia investigation.