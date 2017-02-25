Trump to Washington reporters: Not going to your dinner

The White House Correspondents dinner will be missing a key figure this year: President Trump.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted he will not be attending the April 29 dinner, considered the premier social event of the Washington press corps--and typically an evening of good-natured bantering between presidents and reporters.

His announcement comes amid growing tensions between his administration and the media.

A day earlier, Trump's administration banned reporters from several major news organizations, including the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, CNN and Politico, from attending an off-camera press briefing.

At the annual gathering, the president usually delivers jokes and oftentimes is roasted by a comedian.

“This year, as we do every year, we will celebrate the First Amendment and the role an independent press plays in a healthy republic,” the White House Correspondents Assn. said in a statement earlier this month about the upcoming dinner.