A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats pick former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to lead the party out of the political wilderness
- Trump complains that media has not noticed minor dip in national debt
- At CPAC, president calls for Republican unity
- Trump says deportations are coming "at a rate that nobody's ever seen before"
- Constituents' anger turns town halls into must-see TV
- Trump administration ends Obama-era protections for transgender students
- Catch up quickly on the healthcare debate with Obamacare 101
Trump to Washington reporters: Not going to your dinner
|Kurtis Lee
The White House Correspondents dinner will be missing a key figure this year: President Trump.
On Saturday, Trump tweeted he will not be attending the April 29 dinner, considered the premier social event of the Washington press corps--and typically an evening of good-natured bantering between presidents and reporters.
His announcement comes amid growing tensions between his administration and the media.
A day earlier, Trump's administration banned reporters from several major news organizations, including the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, CNN and Politico, from attending an off-camera press briefing.
At the annual gathering, the president usually delivers jokes and oftentimes is roasted by a comedian.
“This year, as we do every year, we will celebrate the First Amendment and the role an independent press plays in a healthy republic,” the White House Correspondents Assn. said in a statement earlier this month about the upcoming dinner.