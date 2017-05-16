Trump's reported sharing of classified information with the Russians even draws criticism from some conservative media

The saga of President Trump and his relationship with Russia continues to grow. And grow. And grow a little more.

On Monday, news reports said Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State in his Oval Office meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

The intelligence was provided by a U.S. ally on the condition it not be shared, according to the news reports.

Trump's meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak already had drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike as it came the morning after Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey, who was leading an investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, Trump defended his conversation with the Russian diplomats, saying he shared information “pertaining to terrorism and airline safety.”

“I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism,” he tweeted, using an acronym for Islamic State.

As Trump has called stories surrounding his campaign and Russia “fake news,” many in conservative media have stood by his side.

Even with the latest developments, some conservative media outlets are pointing out that Trump’s sharing of classified intelligence is not illegal because the president has the authority to declassify sensitive material.

But some conservative media also expressed criticism.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Analysis: If true, Trump's reported intel spill to Russian officials is alarming, but not illegal (TownHall)

When the Washington Post released the initial bombshell report on Trump sharing classified intelligence with Lavrov and Kislyak, it noted that Trump’s actions were not illegal and within his authority as president.

This analysis makes that point its focus, noting excerpts of the Post report and offering insights.

“This isn't a minor blip. It's the president abruptly revealing highly sensitive material, gleaned from a very sensitive foreign intelligence source, regarding a serious ISIS threat -- about which we've kept even close allies in the dark thus far,” the article says. “But if Trump didn't get into specifics, how could this really be a big deal?”

Trump says he shared 'facts pertaining to terrorism' with Russians (Weekly Standard)

This article by Michael Warren also delves into the fact that Trump’s sharing of intelligence with the Russians was not illegal. However, it does offer some criticism of the president.

“Trump is correct that he has the 'absolute right' to declassify U.S intelligence information as he sees fit. And because the president says the information he did share was related to ‘terrorism and airline flight safety,’ he could argue it was in the national security interest to disclose the information,” Warren writes.

“But his tweets do not grapple with another point from the Post article -- that the information was shared with the United States by the intelligence service of an allied nation. Disclosing intelligence from foreign source without permission, as one former senior intelligence official has told the Weekly Standard, is 'one of the brightest red lines in the intel world.'"

The sabotaging of the president (American Spectator)

Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters believe that he can do no wrong. Some truly believe that there is a “deep state” ingrained in the government looking to undermine Trump.

This article by Jeffrey Lord, a regular defender of Trump while talking politics on CNN, criticizes the leaks coming from the federal government.

“No one… say again no one… who works for the President of the United States has the right to leak classified information to anyone, least of all a journalist,” Lord writes. “There can be only one reason for this leak, and let me speak that reason plainly: Sabotage.”