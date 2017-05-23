Trump travels to West Bank for talks with Palestinian leader

President Trump traveled to the West Bank Tuesday to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, pledging to do “everything I can” to bring Israel and the Palestinians toward a peace accord.

To reach the biblical town of Bethlehem, Trump's motorcade passed through the security barrier closing off the West Bank from Israel.

In remarks delivered as the two leaders sat together, Trump said he looked forward to working with both Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “toward a lasting peace.”

Trump added that “if Israel and the Palestinians can make peace, it will begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East, and that would be an amazing accomplishment.”

Abbas, speaking through a translator, said he hoped to “keep the door open to dialogue with our Israeli neighbors.” But he stressed that Palestinian demands remain unchanged: a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

"Our Palestinian people’s attainment of their freedom and independence is key to peace and stability in the world," he said. "The problem is not between us and Judaism. It is between us and occupation.”

The two leaders shook hands, but their body language was far more stiff and formal than the warmth and friendliness displayed in Trump's encounters with Netanyahu since his arrival on Monday.

During joint appearances in Jerusalem on Monday, Netanyahu addressed the president as “Donald” and spoke repeatedly of the unbreakable bond between the U.S. and Israel.