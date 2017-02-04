This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Treasury Department sanctions 13 people and 12 companies in Iran
- Nearly 60,000 visas have been revoked since Trump's order
- Pentagon releases video found in Yemen raid — but the footage is years old
- Kellyanne Conway acknowledges she cited a nonexistent massacare
- The president is targeting regulations put in place by the Obama administration
- Trump says Schwarzenegger was a bad California governor
- How Trump is quickly remaking U.S. foreign policy
Trump, tweeting disbelief at judicial impediment, brings back the 'ban'
|Michael A. Memoli
For a time this week, the White House pushed back strenuously on the idea that President Trump's executive order constituted a "ban" on immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations, despite the president's own use of the term.
On Saturday, as he reacted again to a judge ordering a halt to the enforcement of the controversial order, the president himself used the term again.
The tweet came after Trump spent more than four hours on the grounds of a golf course he owns near his Mar-a-Lago estate, as he spends the third weekend of his presidency at what his administration is calling the "Winter White House."
Trump is scheduled to speak by phone with two more world leaders -- Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
He and First Lady Melania Trump will later attend a gala fundraiser for the Red Cross. A protest dubbed the March to Mar-a-Lago is planned at the same time, which organizers say could draw at least 2,000 to West Palm Beach.