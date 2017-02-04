Trump, tweeting disbelief at judicial impediment, brings back the 'ban'

On Saturday, as he reacted again to a judge ordering a halt to the enforcement of the controversial order, the president himself used the term again.

For a time this week, the White House pushed back strenuously on the idea that President Trump's executive order constituted a "ban" on immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations, despite the president's own use of the term.

The tweet came after Trump spent more than four hours on the grounds of a golf course he owns near his Mar-a-Lago estate, as he spends the third weekend of his presidency at what his administration is calling the "Winter White House."

Trump is scheduled to speak by phone with two more world leaders -- Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

He and First Lady Melania Trump will later attend a gala fundraiser for the Red Cross. A protest dubbed the March to Mar-a-Lago is planned at the same time, which organizers say could draw at least 2,000 to West Palm Beach.