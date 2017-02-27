A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump's national security team has another setback as nominee for Navy secretary withdraws
- New DNC chief decries Trump's tweet that party election was rigged
- Trump says he won't go to annual White House Correspondents' dinner
- Democrats pick former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to lead them out of the political wilderness
- Constituents' anger turns town halls into must-see TV
- Catch up quickly on the healthcare debate with Obamacare 101
Trump wants to add $54 billion to defense budget while slashing domestic spending and foreign aid
|Brian Bennett
President Trump is proposing a massive increase in defense spending of $54 billion while cutting domestic spending and foreign aid by the same amount, the White House said Monday.
Trump's spending blueprint previewed a major address that he will give Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress, laying out his vision for what he called a "public safety and national security budget" with a nearly 10% increase in defense spending.
"We never win a war. We never win. And we don't fight to win. We don't fight to win," Trump said Monday in remarks to the nation's governors. "So we either got to win or don't fight it at all."
Trump noted that the U.S. has spent nearly $6 trillion on fighting wars since the Sept. 11 attacks but said that cutting military spending was not the answer.
Instead, the increase he is proposing would be offset by cuts to unspecified domestic programs and to foreign aid, which would in turn be made up for in part by demanding that other countries pay more for security alliances that have historically been underwritten by the U.S.
"This budget expects the rest of the world to step up in some of the programs that this country has been so generous in funding in the past," an official from the Office of Management and Budget said, demanding anonymity to discuss the president's spending plans.
Foreign aid makes up about 1% of the budget.
"This budget speaks for itself," the official said. "I don't think this budget has anything to do other than putting Americans first."
Trump's call for deep cuts to spending at home is likely to set up major battles on Capitol Hill, where Democrats and even House Republicans will likely be reluctant to pass a spending bill that includes such major reductions in programs for their constituents.