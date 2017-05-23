Trump wraps up Israel and West Bank visit, heads to Europe

President Trump left Israel on Tuesday after making a final appeal for Mideast peace – but he offered few specific suggestions on how to go about resolving the conflict.

With Israeli VIPs looking on at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, Trump boarded Air Force One and departed for Rome, ending his two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank.

In a speech delivered at the Israel Museum shortly before his departure, Trump reiterated that he was “personally committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement.”

Speaking hours after having met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the president declared that “the Palestinians are ready to reach for peace.”

He then appeared to put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu somewhat on the spot. Gesturing toward the Israeli leader, the president added: “I can tell you also that he is reaching for peace. … Benjamin Netanyahu wants peace.”

At the airport, Trump and his entourage made their farewells as a trumpet sounded. Trump returned a military official’s salute.

Netanyahu accompanied Trump to the steps of Air Force One. At the top, the president and his wife, Melania, turned and waved farewell.