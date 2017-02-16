A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- The White House has explored ways to end DACA protections while shielding Trump from blowback
- President says the new version of his immigration order will be "tailored" to meet court objections
- Trump picks Alexander Acosta for Labor secretary, would be the only Latino in the Cabinet
- Does the buck stop with Trump ? Not necessarily
- House votes to block California retirement law to help low-income workers
Vice admiral turns down national security job
|Associated Press
Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Trump's new national security advisor.
A senior White House official said that Harward turned down the offer because of financial and family commitments.
The official spoke anonymously because Harward's decision had not been publicly announced.
Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.
Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security advisor Keith Kellogg and retired Gen. David H. Petraeus.