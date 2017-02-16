Vice admiral turns down national security job

Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Trump's new national security advisor.

A senior White House official said that Harward turned down the offer because of financial and family commitments.

The official spoke anonymously because Harward's decision had not been publicly announced.

Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.

Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security advisor Keith Kellogg and retired Gen. David H. Petraeus.