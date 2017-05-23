Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump wraps up two-day visit in Israel, heads to meet Pope
- Palestinians underwhelmed by Trump's visit to the West Bank
- Trump's first budget relies on rosy forecasts and trillions of dollars in cuts for domestic spending
- President condemns"evil losers" in Manchester bombing
Video: Brennan is asked why Americans should care about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election
Our ability to choose our elected leaders as we see fit is, I believe, an inalienable right that we must protect with all of our resources and all of our power.
Former CIA Director John Brennan