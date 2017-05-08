Watch live: Press Secretary Sean Spicer's daily White House briefing

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn

The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron

President Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry

Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration

A Navy SEAL is killed in a raid in Somalia, the first since the "Black Hawk Down" debacle in 1993