Watch live: Senate vote on Betsy DeVos' nomination as secretary of Education

This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Homeland Security chief takes responsibility for botched roll out of travel ban : It's "all on me."
- Despite extensive coverage, Trump says news media ignores terrorist attacks - including San Bernardino
- Labor nominee Puzder admits to employing a housekeeper who was in the U.S. illegally
- Homeland Security chief: Border wall should be "well underway" in two years
- California appeals court rejects Trump's request to put travel ban back in effect
- Protests against Trump's executive action continue