Watch live: White House holds daily press briefing

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump says firing FBI Director James B. Comey was his decision
- Acting FBI chief contradicts White House, says Comey was supported inside FBI
- Acting FBI chief testifies before Senate committee amid questions about Russia, Comey firing
- Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to pursue the FBI's Russia investigation before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rule
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director Comey