Watch: McMaster says Trump was unaware of where revealed intelligence came from

President Trump's national security advisor says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting last week came from.

H.R. McMaster said at a White House briefing Tuesday that the information was available through “open-source reporting.”

Trump hadn't been briefed on the source or methods used to collect the information, McMaster said. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified.

Trump was later informed that he had broken protocol. White House officials then reached out to the National Security Agency and the CIA in an effort to contain any damage.

McMaster identified Trump's homeland security advisor, Tom Bossert, as the official who contacted both agencies.