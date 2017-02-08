This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Jeff Sessions will face multiple challenges as attorney general, including his boss.
- Confirmation hearing for embattled Labor nominee Andy Puzder is set for Feb. 16, after four delays.
- No ruling today from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Trump's travel ban.
- GOP's silencing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren raises her profile as the Democratic alternative to Trump.
- Trump goes after Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka's clothing line .
- Trump says a "bad high school student" would agree with his view on immigration ban.
Week 2: Readers grading Trump dole out Fs and A's. But no one thinks he's a C
|Melissa Leu
Are you keeping up with President Trump's first 100 days in office? We're tracking his major moves each week and asking readers to grade his performance .
We got nearly 3,000 grades assessing Week 2 of his presidency (see above). As with Week 1 , those responding were deeply split. The sign? Most graders gave him an A- or higher or an F. Not even one person designated Trump's record so far average (as in a C).
The lack of regard for facts, for science, for basic protections to our air and water should concern us all.
I'm an adopted immigrant from a country with friendly relations with the United States, and for the first time, I am scared that I'll become unwelcome in the only country and community I've ever known.
Those who thought he was doing an A- or higher job more often identified themselves as independent than as a member of a party. Here's what one said:
The president is a leader and a manager — no matter what the opinion of others, he seems to have a conviction for how to make things better.
A few Trump fans identified themselves as Democrats:
He [is] sticking to campaign promises! He honored the military.
Voting for Week 3 opens again Friday.
