Are you keeping up with President Trump's first 100 days in office? We're tracking his major moves each week and asking readers to grade his performance .

We got nearly 3,000 grades assessing Week 2 of his presidency (see above). As with Week 1 , those responding were deeply split. The sign? Most graders gave him an A- or higher or an F. Not even one person designated Trump's record so far average (as in a C).

The lack of regard for facts, for science, for basic protections to our air and water should concern us all. Laura Jernigan, Republican from California

I'm an adopted immigrant from a country with friendly relations with the United States, and for the first time, I am scared that I'll become unwelcome in the only country and community I've ever known. Alexander Hagen, Democrat from Washington

Those who thought he was doing an A- or higher job more often identified themselves as independent than as a member of a party. Here's what one said:

The president is a leader and a manager — no matter what the opinion of others, he seems to have a conviction for how to make things better. Pierre Mihatov, independent from California

A few Trump fans identified themselves as Democrats:

He [is] sticking to campaign promises! He honored the military. Mo Kaplow, Democrat from California