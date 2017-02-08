Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:

White House

Week 2: Readers grading Trump dole out Fs and A's. But no one thinks he's a C

Melissa Leu
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Are you keeping up with President Trump's first 100 days in office? We're tracking his major moves each week and asking readers to grade his performance .

We got nearly 3,000 grades assessing Week 2 of his presidency (see above). As with Week 1 , those responding were deeply split. The sign? Most graders gave him an A- or higher or an F. Not even one person designated Trump's record so far average (as in a C).

The lack of regard for facts, for science, for basic protections to our air and water should concern us all.

Laura Jernigan, Republican from California

I'm an adopted immigrant from a country with friendly relations with the United States, and for the first time, I am scared that I'll become unwelcome in the only country and community I've ever known.

Alexander Hagen, Democrat from Washington

Those who thought he was doing an A- or higher job more often identified themselves as independent than as a member of a party. Here's what one said:

The president is a leader and a manager — no matter what the opinion of others, he seems to have a conviction for how to make things better.

Pierre Mihatov, independent from California

A few Trump fans identified themselves as Democrats:

He [is] sticking to campaign promises! He honored the military.

Mo Kaplow, Democrat from California

Voting for Week 3 opens again Friday.

Latest updates

