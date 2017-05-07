Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump tweets that media, Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election probe
- Sally Yates set to testify Monday about her warnings to Trump administration
- A Navy SEAL is killed in a raid in Somalia, the first since the "Black Hawk Down" debacle in 1993
- President Trump's executive order on religion will have little impact
- House Republicans narrowly pass a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act
White House: It's up to the Senate to fix any problems with House-passed health measure
|Laura King
Facing a wave of criticism over the GOP healthcare bill, the White House said Sunday it’s now up to the Senate to address any problems with the measure.
President Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said in an interview that aired Sunday that “I’m excited where we’re at” on healthcare, adding that by pushing the bill through the House last week, “the president achieved something that no one thought he would.”
Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Priebus said the ball was now in the court of the Senate, which is considered unlikely to pass the measure in its present form.
House Democrats have predicted that the GOP-authored provisions will harm millions of Americans by depriving them of health insurance, and, not incidentally, do serious damage to Republicans’ chances in 2018 midterm elections.
Some Republican lawmakers already have faced hostile receptions from constituents worried that the bill could cause thousands of unnecessary deaths and leave those who already are sick vulnerable to vast premium increases.
Priebus played down those concerns.
“We … believe it is up to the Senate — if there are improvements to be made — to make those improvements,” Priebus said, echoing sentiments expressed by Trump in a tweet shortly before the interview aired.
Trump said last week after House passage of the controversial measure that “it could be, maybe, even a little better” in a Senate version.
“It’s a very good bill right now,” he said then.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, appearing Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” called the replacement of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, a “rescue mission.”
Ryan addressed one of the just-passed bill’s most controversial provisions, allowing states to opt out of requiring insurers to sell plans to those who already are sick, declaring that “no matter what, you cannot be denied coverage if you have a preexisting [health] condition.”
Interviewer George Stephanopoulos interjected: “But you can charge people more.”
Ryan pointed to the addition of $8 billion meant to shield those with preexisting conditions. Healthcare experts have said that pool of money represents a fraction of what would be needed if states are allowed to loosen existing restrictions on how high the premiums for people who already are sick could be allowed to go.
Sounding hoarse, Ryan said that those most affected by rising premiums would be those who had deliberately let their coverage lapse.
“It’s kind of like waiting until your house is on fire to then buy your homeowners insurance. You want to make sure that people stay covered to keep the cost down,” he said.
Opponents of the bill say many of those who will allow their coverage to lapse, including the sickest Americans, would have done so because they were priced out of purchasing a health plan.