Facing a wave of criticism over the GOP healthcare bill, the White House said Sunday it’s now up to the Senate to address any problems with the measure.

President Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said in an interview that aired Sunday that “I’m excited where we’re at” on healthcare, adding that by pushing the bill through the House last week, “the president achieved something that no one thought he would.”

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Priebus said the ball was now in the court of the Senate, which is considered unlikely to pass the measure in its present form.

House Democrats have predicted that the GOP-authored provisions will harm millions of Americans by depriving them of health insurance, and, not incidentally, do serious damage to Republicans’ chances in 2018 midterm elections.

Some Republican lawmakers already have faced hostile receptions from constituents worried that the bill could cause thousands of unnecessary deaths and leave those who already are sick vulnerable to vast premium increases.

Priebus played down those concerns.

“We … believe it is up to the Senate — if there are improvements to be made — to make those improvements,” Priebus said, echoing sentiments expressed by Trump in a tweet shortly before the interview aired.