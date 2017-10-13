Orlando Salido gets title shot at countryman Berchelt, going head to head with Lomachenko bout

Popular veteran super-featherweight boxer Orlando Salido has landed both a title shot at Mexican countryman Miguel Berchelt and a chance to take away some of rival Vasyl Lomachenko’s audience.

“It’ll come down to, ‘Do you want to see real boxing or ballerina boxing, two guys playing chess?’” Salido’s manager, Sean Gibbons, cracked in announcing Salido’s Dec. 9 fight on HBO.

While Lomachenko will defend his World Boxing Organization super-featherweight belt against unbeaten super-bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux at Madison Square Garden’s Theater on Dec. 9 on ESPN, Salido plans again to wage a fistic war with Berchelt (32-1, 28 knockouts).

The 36-year-old former featherweight champion Salido (44-13-4, 31 KOs) lobbied previously to fight Lomachenko, then balked at the money that was offered after previously being bypassed by former World Boxing Council 130-pound champion Francisco Vargas, who lost his belt to Berchelt.

“I’m just happy they gave me an opportunity again to fight for a title,” said Salido, after battling Vargas in the 2016 fight of the year at StubHub Center.

The site for his Berchelt bout is undetermined yet, although it’s expected to land somewhere in Las Vegas.

“I know I have a lot of fans. They love my fights because they’ve seen tremendous wars from me,” Salido told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday night. “I believe people like those fights where there’s a lot of bleeding. [Lomachenko] hasn’t had as many of those.”

The Lomachenko-Rigondeaux bout does, however, boast itself as the first world-title meeting between two former Olympic gold-medal winners.

Salido previously dealt Lomachenko his only defeat in March 2014 after missing weight for a featherweight title bout.

Against Berchelt, Salido said “youth is going to be an important factor” for the champion who successfully defended his belt in July, defeating former champion Takashi Miura of Japan by unanimous decision.

“He moves a lot and likes to box, but I don’t think he’s a great boxer,” Salido said. “He just moves around a lot.”

Salido is currently training in Mexico under controversial conditioning coach Guillermo “Memo” Heredia, who was a BALCO steroid figure, but also received credit for helping Juan Manuel Marquez score a knockout of Manny Pacquiao in their fourth and final fight.

“I feel we have a great team that’s going to help me,” Salido said. “I always prepare myself to win. I feel I can compete against anyone in this division. I know how to train and prepare, so I can win this one, too.”

CAPTION The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? CAPTION The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? CAPTION Los Angeles times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 3-1 in Game 3 of the National League division series on Monday to advance to the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 3-1 in Game 3 of the National League division series on Monday to advance to the National League Championship Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk sweep and what is next for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk sweep and what is next for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Now, no to the NLCS. Who does the team want to play? Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke breaks it down. The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Now, no to the NLCS. Who does the team want to play? Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke breaks it down.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire