Where Ronda Rousey slipped, Joanna Jedrzejczyk remains locked on target

Lessons gained in defeat can be valuable, but when you haven’t tasted loss, the alternative can be to look where others have failed.

It doesn’t take much imagination to see where unbeaten UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has found the resolve to keep grinding as she chases a record-tying sixth women’s title victory Saturday night at UFC 211 versus Jessica Andrade in Dallas.

“All eyes are on me … the coaches, the camps have more time to check my weaknesses and work on that, … they have more time to study my fighting style,” Jedrzejczyk told reporters at a recent luncheon in Los Angeles. “But I am moving forward. I challenge myself every day.”

Though the title run of Venice’s former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey skidded to a halt at six victories, as Hollywood and other pursuits distracted, Poland’s Jedrzejczyk (13-0) professes to a singular focus.

“There is a time for media, sponsorship obligations, for other stuff, but when I have a fight booked, it is just about the fight,” she said. “There is no money which is going to pull me away from the preparations from the camp. I am just focused on that, because people want to see me in good shape in the fight. I am not going to be in good shape by doing photo shoots or media. It is all about being the best athlete, more than some kind of celebrity.”

Training at the respected Florida gym that also boasts women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, Jedrzejczyk sharpens the ability to endure an opponent’s best threats, whether it be Claudia Gadelha’s early pressure on the canvas or Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s punches, while asserting her own power shots.

Brazil’s Andrade, 25, has won three consecutive fights to improve to 16-5, with a higher average in striking accuracy (52%) than the champion.

The two have previously trained together.

“In sparring, I learned I can submit her and KO her, but the fight is different … this is in the past,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She is a very dangerous opponent, very strong. It is going to be interesting. She is very explosive, hits very hard, goes for good takedowns. I must keep my eyes open from the first seconds of the fight.”

Is the champion vulnerable?

“I like when people put me down and then I shine through during the fight,” Jedrzejczyk said. “When I step to the octagon, I feel like home.”

The UFC recently created a new 125-pound division that would make weight cuts easier on the 115-pound champion, and Jedrzejczyk said she’s interested in the move up to collect a second belt by next year and ease some concerns she’s read about the toll of grueling weight cuts on future mothers.

She’s engaged, and turns 30 in August.

“Being a champion is just part of our lives, part of the story,” she said. “After a few years, we are going to raise kids, be mothers, wives or do some other stuff. We must make sure we are going to be healthy and able to do normal things at home.”

That’s the kind of pursuit Jedrzejczyk knows will someday — deservedly — trump fighting.

“Ronda Rousey, she had six title defenses so I want to get to this spot as well. I like that with every fight I break some small records, with punches, kicks or other things,” she said. “I want to be an undefeated champion and stay humble and work hard enough to retire this way.”

UFC 211

Main Event: Stipe Miocic (16-2) vs. Junior Dos Santos (18-4) for Miocic’s heavyweight belt.

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. PDT

Television: Pay-per-view, $59.95

Undercard: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (13-0) vs. No. 3 Jessica Andrade (16-5) for Jedrzejczyk’s women’s strawweight belt; No. 3 Demian Maia (24-6) vs. No. 5 Jorge Masvidal (32-11), welterweights; No. 2 Frankie Edgar (20-5-1) vs. No. 7 Yair Rodriguez (11-1), featherweights; No. 2 Henry Cejudo (10-2) vs. No. 6 Sergio Pettis (15-2), flyweights; No. 3 Eddie Alvarez (28-5) vs. No. 9 Dustin Poirier (21-5), lightweights (televised on FX card finale that begins at 5 p.m. PDT).

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire