Plenty of Chargers sweating cutdown day

Sweat poured off Chargers cornerback Craig Mager, beading on his shaved head and falling off his beard.

The weather in Costa Mesa wasn’t responsible for the perspiration; it was the result of a post-practice session that had Mager working on technique while sprinting in and out of drills.

“I’m from Texas, you know,” Mager said. “It’s kind of weird that I’m out here sweating in California. It makes me a little saucy, but it’s all good.”

If Mager wasn’t sweating from the extra work, the axe hanging over nearly half of the Chargers’ roster might’ve caused it.

With training camp formally ending Wednesday in a closed-to-the-public practice, players are running out of time to prove to the Chargers coaches and staff that they belong as one of the 53 men on the roster when the season opens Sept. 11 in Denver.

The plan is for the starters to play a half in the third preseason game, Saturday at the Coliseum against the Rams, before the back end of the roster takes over for the final six quarters of the preseason.

Mager, the Chargers’ third-round pick in 2015, started 10 games over the past two seasons and was penciled into the rotation behind Pro Bowl corners Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett.

But Mager has been slowed in camp with a hamstring injury that kept him off the field Sunday, opening the door for rookie Desmond King to get nearly an entire game’s worth of reps and make the most of the opportunity.

Mager returned to practice Tuesday and said he’s facing a critical stretch.

“It’s important for me to get out there and see how I feel in live action,” he said. “I haven’t actually taken anybody to the ground or anything like that. It’s really important for me. You have to get yourself ready for the season.”

But first, you have to get there.

Safety Jahleel Addae, who signed a four-year, $22.5 million deal this summer, remembered his first training camp with the Chargers in 2013, when as an undrafted free agent, he had to wait until cut day to learn he’d have a job.

“It’s stressful. There’s a level of stress every year — a little more as a free agent. It’s a lot of uncertainty, but it drives you. Being uncomfortable should drive you.”

And it’ll make you sweat — at least it should.

Tuerk suspended for first four games

Center-guard Max Tuerk, the Chargers’ 2016 third-round pick, has been suspended for the first four games due to a violation of the NFL’s drug policy.

"This offseason, I made the mistake of taking over-the-counter supplements. In doing so, I opened myself up to the possibility of consuming a tainted supplement — something that ultimately led to a positive test for a banned substance,” Tuerk said in a team-issued statement. “I accept responsibility for my actions and understand the NFL's policy is very clear on this matter. This is a very hard way to learn a lesson, and I will never make this mistake again."

Tuerk, who starred at Santa Margarita High before becoming an all-conference performer at USC, has yet to play in a regular season NFL game. He’s currently on the team’s second-team offensive line.

“We respect and support the League's decision on this matter,” the Chargers said in a statement. “While disappointed, we appreciate that Max has accepted responsibility and are confident that he understands what is expected from him moving forward.”

On the final day of training camp open to the public, veterans Antonio Gates and Philip Rivers signed autographs for fans long after practice concluded. …Linebacker Jatavis Brown prevented a long completion from Rivers to Keenan Allen with excellent coverage downfield. …Undrafted rookie linebackers Nigel Harris and James Onwualu continued to see an increase in their reps. …Offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell didn’t practice after breaking his hand in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans, though coach Anthony Lynn said Burwell could play with the cast if needed. … Running back Kenneth Farrow had his foot in a walking boot and was using crutches after being injured Sunday. …Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman came up injured running a route and didn’t return to practice.

