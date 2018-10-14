How the Chargers and Browns match up in Week 6

The Chargers have turned the ball over only five times, with two interceptions and three fumbles, and one of those fumbles came on special teams. But Cleveland leads the NFL with 15 takeaways, at least four more than every other team entering Week 6. Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is famous for using multiple sets in an attempt to confuse the opposition. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn likened Williams’ thick playbook to a Rolodex. Lynn’s offense will try to continue a run-pass balance that he said couldn’t have been better through the first five games. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have formed a dynamic 1-2 option and Philip Rivers has been accurate and efficient. The 15th-year quarterback is on pace to throw for nearly 4,800 yards. The franchise record of 4,802 was set by Dan Fouts in 1981. The Browns will attempt to make Rivers scramble, something they have done well so far against other teams. Cleveland’s defense, led by second-year lineman Myles Garrett, has been credited with 73 quarterback pressures after ranking 31st in the league last season. The Chargers are averaging more than 27 points but standout receiver Keenan Allen has only one touchdown.