Chargers offensive tackle Chris Hairston is out for the season with an illness

The Chargers placed reserve tackle Chris Hairston on the non-football illness list Wednesday and announced that the six-year veteran from Clemson will sit out the rest of the season.

The team did not disclose Hairston’s illness. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Hairston, who played both left and right tackle, was sitting in front of his locker in the team’s Costa Mesa training facility Wednesday when reporters were allowed to enter before practice.

“I’m fine, but I don’t want to talk about it,” Hairston said. “That will be about it.”

Asked if his illness was life-threatening, Hairston did not respond. On Tuesday, Hairston tweeted that “Dr. said I had blood clots, but I ain’t Jamaican, man,” the lyrics from a Kanye West song called “Through the Wire.”

A source familiar with Hairston’s medical situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it confirmed that blood clots are an issue.

Hairston replaced injured right tackle Joe Barksdale in the third quarter of Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins and played 21 of a possible 58 snaps in the game.

“He was more than a swing tackle,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “This guy is a high-character young man who works hard and sets a good example for everybody in that locker room. We’re gonna miss him.”

Hairston will be replaced at reserve tackle by Sam Tevi, a 6-5, 315-pound rookie from Utah who was a sixth-round pick in April’s draft.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna