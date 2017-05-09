Chargers' preseason schedule is set, with dates and kickoff times

We already knew the Chargers would play Seattle for their first game at StubHub Center. We already knew that the game would be on Aug. 13.

And, Tuesday, we got the final piece of the puzzle, with the NFL announcing a 5 p.m. start time for the Chargers’ debut in Los Angeles.

The Chargers’ first three preseason games will all began at 5 p.m., with the team hosting the Saints on Aug. 20 before playing in their first “Battle for L.A.” with the Rams on Aug. 26.

The team’s preseason finale in San Francisco will begin at 7 p.m. The games against the Seahawks, the Saints and the 49ers all will be televised on ABC locally in Los Angeles. Their meeting with the Rams will be a national game on CBS.

The Chargers are currently in the middle of their offseason program, with a rookie minicamp taking place starting on Friday.

daniel.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports