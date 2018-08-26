What we learned from the Chargers' 36-7 loss to the Saints

Cardale Jones relieved Philip Rivers to start the second quarter but produced little in a limited appearance. Lynn later explained that Jones has been slowed by a groin strain. The coach pulled him Saturday in order to ensure that Jones would be able to play Thursday at San Francisco. Geno Smith, who appears to have the edge for the backup job, threw one interception for a touchdown and had a second nullified by a penalty. “I thought he handled himself well,” Lynn said of Smith. “He threw some balls right on the money on third down and we dropped them…. Other than the pick-six, I thought he was pretty solid.”