Chris Paul to return for Clippers tonight against San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul is playing tonight for the Clippers against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center, Coach Doc Rivers confirmed to the media during his pregame news conference Friday.

Rivers said Paul, who had been out five weeks recovering from left thumb surgery to repair a ligament tear, would wear something on the thumb for protection.

Paul had wanted to play at Golden State Thursday night after practicing Tuesday and Wednesday and after a shoot-around early Thursday in San Francisco, but Rivers said it was best to hold out his point guard.

“I think he and ourselves were worried about back-to-back games,” Rivers said. “[We] just [wanted to] give him another day. Yesterday he worked out with the rookies and got to play some.”

The Clippers were 6-8 while Paul was out.

It’s the first time Paul and Blake Griffin have played together since Dec. 18 at Washington. Griffin missed 18 games after having surgery on his right knee.

Rivers said Paul’s thumb will at least be taped and that the All-Star might wear another device for protection.

“I know he had something on in practice, for sure,” Rivers said. “I’m not sure if it’ll be a plastic contraption.”

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Follow Broderick Turner on Twitter @BA_Turner