Chris Paul to return for Clippers tonight against San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul is playing tonight for the Clippers against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center, Coach Doc Rivers confirmed to the media during his pregame news conference Friday.
Rivers said Paul, who had been out five weeks recovering from left thumb surgery to repair a ligament tear, would wear something on the thumb for protection.
Paul had wanted to play at Golden State Thursday night after practicing Tuesday and Wednesday and after a shoot-around early Thursday in San Francisco, but Rivers said it was best to hold out his point guard.
“I think he and ourselves were worried about back-to-back games,” Rivers said. “[We] just [wanted to] give him another day. Yesterday he worked out with the rookies and got to play some.”
The Clippers were 6-8 while Paul was out.
It’s the first time Paul and Blake Griffin have played together since Dec. 18 at Washington. Griffin missed 18 games after having surgery on his right knee.
Rivers said Paul’s thumb will at least be taped and that the All-Star might wear another device for protection.
“I know he had something on in practice, for sure,” Rivers said. “I’m not sure if it’ll be a plastic contraption.”
