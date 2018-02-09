Clippers stand pat at trade deadline as they prepare to face Blake Griffin and the Pistons

"Yeah, it's pretty weird. I was in Philly for seven years and then my first time playing them I was pretty excited about that," Williams said. "Now it wasn't the next week like it is with Blake. The momentum hasn't even been able to build up. Like I said, it's kind of a gift and a curse for us to play that game and play it in Detroit. It's not weird for me. It's more Blake's game than anything."