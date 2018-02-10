No trade or contract extension in sight for Clippers' DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan reiterated that the Clippers have not recently offered to extend his contract that could run through the 2018-19 season.
Jordan is being paid $22.6 million this season and has a player option for next season that would pay him $24.1 million.
"I tell the truth," Jordan said Friday. "No offer."
Jordan and Avery Bradley both heard their names mentioned in trade rumors. But both remain with the Clippers as Thursday's trade deadline came and went.
"My name has been coming up for the past three years," Jordan said. "I'm used to it, but I've been playing. I've been loyal. That's all I know how to do."
Jordan was drafted by the Clippers in the second round in 2008. He has spent all 10 years of his career with them and turned himself into an All-Star (2017), an All-Defensive Team player (2015-16) and an Olympic gold medalist playing for Team USA at the 2016 Games in Brazil.
Jordan was asked if he'd like to finish his career with L.A.
"I want to finish my career wherever I'm wanted and appreciated," Jordan said. "That's all."
Coach Doc Rivers said he could sense relief from his players after the deadline passed.
"They were breathing better," Rivers said. "That's for sure. It was a tough one for us because there were so many rumors circling our team. Now I'm glad it's over. We can all — every team can — get back to playing basketball.
"You could tell by the practice that the breathing was better. You could just tell everybody was good again. That was nice to see. There was more laughter."
Teodosic injured
Just when it looked as if the Clippers finally were going to be whole again, another injury took down one of their guards.
Milos Teodosic didn't play at Detroit because of a sore right foot. Rivers said Teodosic could miss Saturday night's game at Philadelphia, too.
Guard Austin Rivers returned after missing the last 18 games with a right ankle injury and scored 16 points in a 108-95 win over the Pistons.
"We can never just get them all on the court at the same time. I think it's one game, maybe two," Doc Rivers said of Teodosic. "We'll see. His foot has been bothering him. I think having Austin back kind of allows him to do this."
UP NEXT
AT PHILADELPHIA
When: Saturday, 4 p.m. PST
On the air: TV — Prime Ticket; Radio — 570, 1330.
Update: Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring (23.7 points a game), rebounds (11.0) and blocked shots (1.9) while Ben Simmons leads them in assists (7.2) and steals (1.8).
