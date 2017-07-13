Clippers drop 91-84 decision to Miami in Las Vegas Summer League

Brice Johnson made one of two free throws late in a Summer League game Thursday in Las Vegas, leaving his Clippers team down one point and eventually unable to overcome a three-point barrage by the Miami Heat.

Though Johnson led the Clippers with 13 points and six rebounds, they suiffered a 91-84 defeat to the Heat at Thomas & Mack Center in the round of 16.

The Clippers entered the game with a 3-0 record, but the loss meant they have just one game left, Friday against the Golden State Warriors.

For Johnson, this is a summer in which the 6-foot-10 forward has a lot to prove.

He missed most of last season with a back injury.

Now he’s healthy and hopeful that he can be in the Clippers’ rotation this season.

“I absolutely agree it’s going to be a big year for me. I’m healthy,” Johnson told The Los Angeles Times in a phone interview. “I hope me playing well in the summer league entails me getting playing time during the season.”

Johnson’s free throw had pulled the Clippers to within 80-79.

But the Heat, which shot 15 for 37 (40.5%) from three-point range, got another three-pointer from Gian Clavell to spell the end for the Clippers.

