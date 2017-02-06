Five takeaways from the Clippers' 107-102 loss to the Boston Celtics

1. Inside the Clippers’ locker room, before they were about to take on the Celtics on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, Coach Doc Rivers began to talk to his players about the greatness of Paul Pierce and the relevance the city of Boston has for the former Celtics star.

Pierce had spent the first 15 years of his NBA career with the Celtics, helping to bring them a championship in 2008. The fans had now come out to see him one last time, to pay homage to Pierce, who was playing his last game in Boston after a 19-year career that is coming to a close at the end of this season.

And there was so much symmetry to this moment. Pierce’s first game with the Celtics was on Feb. 5, 1999 — the NBA lockout forced the ’98-’99 season to start late — and his final game at TD Garden was on Feb. 5, 2017.

Rivers started Pierce at small forward for the Clippers on Sunday.

But it was the ending that became a storybook tale for Pierce.

Rivers put him back into the game with 19.8 seconds left, and Pierce responded by making a three-pointer.

Those were his final points in TD Garden — ever.

So before this all played out, Rivers had some words to share with his team.

“Just that, ‘When you finish your career, remember what’s going to happen in five minutes. And all of you aren’t going to be Hall of Famers, but just make sure when you finish your career, you are empty. Like you’ve done everything you can do. And you walk away with no regrets,’” Rivers said. “And I totally look at Paul, and I said, ‘That’s what he’s doing tonight. He’s empty. He can walk away from the game with no regrets. He gave it all. And that’s how each one of you — if I have one goal for every player in the locker room,’ I told them, ‘that’s my goal for you guys. Just leave it empty.’ And that’s what Paul Pierce did, and the fans showed that, and I thought it was awesome.”

2. When the Celtics employed the Hack-a-Jordan with three minutes, one second left and Boston leading by 11, DeAndre Jordan made just one of two free throws.

A few seconds later, Rivers took Jordan out of the game and replaced him with Marreese Speights.

Usually when Jordan makes 50% of his free throws in that situation, Rivers has been inclined to take his chances and leave his center in the game.

But not this time.

Jordan was his usual force on the backboards, claiming 16. But he had just six points.

3. The Clippers starting backcourt of J.J. Redick and Austin Rivers were a combined three for 17 from the field, 0 for 7 from three-point range.

Redick, who had just six points, was two for nine from the field, 0 for 3 from three-point range.

Rivers was one for eight from the field, 0 for 4 from three-point range.

4. Raymond Felton may be beat up, but he still played through whatever ails him.

Felton wore a pad to protect his right shoulder. His thigh is also bothering him.

He finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

5. The Clippers bench kept the team in the game against the Celtics.

The reserve group combined for more than half of the Clippers’ points, scoring 59 as a unit.

Besides Felton’s scoring contributions, Jamal Crawford had 23 points, Speights 11, Wesley Johnson seven and Luc Mbah a Moute two.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner