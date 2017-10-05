Kings' Alec Martinez goes on injured reserve list with a lower body injury

Kings defenseman Alec Martinez was put on injured reserve before the team’s season opener Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Staples Center.

Martinez has a lower body injury, according to the team. He must sit out at least one week retroactive to Oct. 3. Kings coach John Stevens said he did not think the injury was serious. Martinez has participated in training camp and skated Wednesday.

“He’s a big part of our team, no question,” Stevens said. “But I don’t think it’s going to be long term, and we’re going to need someone else [to] step up in his absence.”

Defenseman Paul LaDue was recalled. Martinez is usually partnered with Jake Muzzin, but the Kings adjusted with Muzzin paired with Christian Folin at their morning skate, while rookies Kurtis MacDermid and Oscar Fantenberg were their third pairing. Drew Doughty and Derek Forbort remain the top pair.

Three Kings players are set to make their NHL debut Thursday: MacDermid, Fantenberg and left wing Alex Iafallo.

