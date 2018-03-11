Advertisement

The Times' top 25 baseball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
By
Mar 11, 2018 | 12:35 PM
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame pitchers Carter Kessinger, left, and Lucas Gordon. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

A look a the top 25 boys' baseball teams in the Southland:

1. EL TORO (7-0); Erik Tolman's hitting, pitching lead to Loara tourney title; 2

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-0); Easton tourney champions; 5

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1); Sam Hliboki is a true pitching ace; 3

4. CORONA (6-1); Young players coming through; 1

5.SANTA ANA MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs begin on Wednesday; 4

6. AYALA (6-1); Begin Baseline League vs. Glendora; 6

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-2); Josh Hahn's hitting, pitching leads Oilers; NR

8. MIRA COSTA (5-0); Junior pitcher Christian Bodlovich is off to good start; NR

9 CORONA SANTIAGO (4-0); Pitching has been very good; 18

10. SERVITE (6-1); Tanner Smith is delivering at the plate; 10

11. ARCADIA (5-0); Knocked off Etiwanda in tourney final; NR

12. CALABASAS (3-2); With Diego Ramirez, Coyotes have an ace; 9

13. ETIWANDA (4-1); Cody Freeman is batting .562; 7

14. SAN CLEMENTE (6-1); Open league vs. Capistrano Valley; NR

15. WEST RANCH (6-1); Will Chambers has three home runs; 14

16. SIMI VALLEY (3-2); Showdown with Camarillo on Tuesday; 12

17. NORCO (6-0); Sophomore Bryce Cermenelli is hitting .421; 21

18. YUCAIPA (7-0); Joseph Lomeli has eight hits; 22

19. CHAMINADE (4-1); Eagles begin league against Alemany; 16

20. ALISO NIGUEL (5-2); Close losses to El Toro, Ayala; NR

21. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); Third place in Loara tourney; 13

22. BECKMAN (4-2-1); Showdown with Corona del Mar on Friday; 8

23. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (5-2); Ryan Daugherty has 11 hits; 23

24. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-2); Lancers resume on Saturday vs. Cypress; ,p19

25. CAMARILLO (5-1); Scorpions have very good freshman Brian Uribe; 24

