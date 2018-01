The Times' boys' basketball rankings

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times

Dominguez guard Wayne Arnold (1) finds a hole in the Westchester defense to score on a drive during the Pac Shores Tournament at Redondo Union High School on Nov. 21.

Dominguez guard Wayne Arnold (1) finds a hole in the Westchester defense to score on a drive during the Pac Shores Tournament at Redondo Union High School on Nov. 21. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)