Top football playoff games on Friday

Bishop Amat is very tough to beat at home. Quarterback Blake Archuleta has passed for 1,874 yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions. The Lancers’ defense is good at stopping the run. Mission Viejo is 9-1 on the field but had to forfeit four wins. If the Diablos can play the way they did in wins over Orange Lutheran and Upland, beware. Akili Arnold comes in with six interceptions and six touchdown catches. The pick: Mission Viejo.