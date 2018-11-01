Top football playoff games on Friday

Top games Friday in the first round of the Southern Section playoffs:
Orange Lutheran (5-5) at Corona Centennial (10-0), 7 p.m.
The Division 1 playoffs begin with a rematch from Aug. 24 won by Centennial 45-28. Centennial’s defense has recorded 44½ sacks and will present a severe challenge for Orange Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinski. The Lancers must find a way to prevent big plays by a Centennial offense that has improved greatly over the course of the season. The pick: Centennial.
Mission Viejo (5-5) at La Puente Bishop Amat (9-1), 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat is very tough to beat at home. Quarterback Blake Archuleta has passed for 1,874 yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions. The Lancers’ defense is good at stopping the run. Mission Viejo is 9-1 on the field but had to forfeit four wins. If the Diablos can play the way they did in wins over Orange Lutheran and Upland, beware. Akili Arnold comes in with six interceptions and six touchdown catches. The pick: Mission Viejo.