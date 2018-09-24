The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)
1 | ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) idle | vs. JSerra, Friday (1)
2 | MATER DEI (4-1) def. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 28-24 | vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (2)
3 | CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0) idle | at Corona Santiago, Thursday (3)
4 | MISSION VIEJO (6-0) def. Orange Lutheran 37-35 | vs. El Toro, Friday (6)
5 | OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-0) def. Bakersfield Christian 83-0 | vs. Newbury Park, Oct. 5 (4)
6 | JSERRA (5-0) idle | at St. John Bosco, Friday (7)
7 | ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Mission Viejo 37-35 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday (5)
8 | UPLAND (4-1) def. Visalia El Diamante 49-0 | at Damien, Friday (8)
9 | BISHOP AMAT (4-1) idle | at Chaminade, Friday (10)
10 | CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) idle | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Thursday (12)
11 | NORCO (4-1) idle | vs. King, Friday (13)
12 | CALABASAS (4-1) def. Valencia 21-20 | at Westlake, Friday (14)
13 | CHAMINADE (2-3) idle | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday (15)
14 | NARBONNE (3-3) def. Lawndale 27-14 | at Wilmington Banning, Friday (16)
15 | GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Cathedral 21-19 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (17)
16 | CAMARILLO (5-0) idle | vs. Lakewood, Friday (18)
17 | WESTLAKE (5-1) lost to Grace Brethren 24-6 | vs. Calabasas, Friday (11)
18 | SIERRA CANYON (4-2) def. Bakersfield 31-7 | vs. Crespi (at Pierce College), Friday (19)
19 | VISTA MURRIETA (3-2) def. Loyola 8-0 | at Murrieta Mesa, Friday (20)
20 | LOS ALAMITOS (4-1) def. Tesoro 35-16 | at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Friday (21)
21 | LONG BEACH POLY (4-2) def. Long Beach Wilson 42-6 | at Long Beach Cabrillo, Friday (22)
22 | VILLA PARK (4-1) def. El Toro 56-6 | vs. Foothill, Thursday (NR)
23 | SERVITE (3-1) idle | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (23)
24 | SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) idle at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (24)
25 | CAJON (4-1) lost to Heritage 41-36 vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday (9)