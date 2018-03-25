The Times' top 25 baseball rankings

A look at the top baseball teams in the Southland:
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-0); Off until next week's Boras Classic; 1
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-2); Oilers have won 12 in a row; 3
3. MIRA COSTA (10-0); Jared Karros, son of Eric, is pitching well; 4
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2); Sam Hliboki has become true ace; 5
5. ETIWANDA (6-1); Face Colton on Tuesday; 7
6. EL TORO (9-3-1); Play Mission Viejo on Wednesday; 2
7. SERVITE (9-2); Showing good pitching depth; 6
8. ARCADIA (9-0); Win over Mater Dei has Apaches excited; 9
9. CORONA (10-3); Sophomore Isaiah Greene is hitting .475; 10
10. LA MIRADA (7-1-1); Facing a three-game week after rainouts; 12
11. CHAMINADE (9-2); Sean Sullivan has 30 strikeouts in 20 innings; 18
12. WEST RANCH (9-2); Junior Ryan Camacho has 16 hits; 20
13. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (8-3); Big wins over Aliso Niguel, Mission Viejo; 23
14. CORONA SANTIAGO (7-3); Playing in Florida on Wednesday; 15
15. MONTEBELLO (8-0); Jose Macias hitting .542 with a hit in every game; NR
16. ALISO NIGUEL (9-3); Evan Fitterer has five home runs; 17
17. SAN CLEMENTE (9-3); Playing in Anaheim Lions tourney; 14
18. BECKMAN (7-2-1); Face Northwood on Tuesday; 22
19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2); Travel to North Carolina this week; 24
20. SOUTH HILLS (6-1); Always count on pitcher Brandon Dieter; NR
21. NORCO (8-4); 1-2 start in competitive Big VIII League; 8
22. THOUSAND OAKS (9-4); Alex Mueller had a 12-game hitting streak; 25
23. LOS ALAMITOS (7-4); Win over Servite; NR
24. TEMECULA VALLEY (10-1); Ethan Clough has 18 strikeouts in 13 innings; NR
25. ESPERANZA (8-2); Wade Meckler is batting .439; NR
