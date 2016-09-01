A look at this week's top high school football games

Friday

Harbor City Narbonne (1-0) vs. Long Beach Poly (1-0) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.: Narbonne could be headed for an unbeaten season if it makes it past this challenging nonleague game. Michael Mauai and Aaron Shampklin each rushed for more than 100 yards last week in Poly’s win over Los Alamitos. Narbonne’s defense is considered among the best in Southern California, particularly against the run. The pick: Narbonne.

San Juan Capistrano JSerra (1-0) at Mission Hills Alemany (1-0), 7 p.m.: Only two of the 18 teams won’t make the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, so this game could become critical at seeding time. Alemany showed balance on offense last week, relying on a strong cast of receivers, plus running back Cayden Dunn. JSerra has quarterback Matt Robinson and an option attack. The pick: JSerra.

— Eric Sondheimer