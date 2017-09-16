As City Section favorites fall, other schools are poised to pounce

When the City Section football season began, Harbor City Narbonne and Dorsey were considered the clear favorites in Division I. Four weeks later, there’s uncertainty regarding both teams and opportunities for others to step into contention.

Narbonne (2-2) was routed by Corona Centennial, 52-6, on Friday night. The Gauchos’ passing attack has struggled against top defenses. The question is, will it wake up against City competition?

Dorsey (0-3) has lost to Calabasas, Gardena Serra and Bellflower St. John Bosco, all top 25 teams from the Southern Section. The Dons’ line play is a major issue. They lost to St. John Bosco on Saturday, 69-14.

So which teams are poised to take advantage?

Crenshaw improved to 3-1 with a 49-0 win over Garfield. The Cougars are waiting for quarterback Isaiah Johnson, a transfer from Los Angeles, to become eligible on Oct. 2. Their offensive line is outstanding and they have top athletes in defensive backs James Day and Jared Greenfield as well as receiver Rayshawn Williams. Greenfield has filled in capably as the temporary quarterback.

Carson, under first-year coach Arnold Ale, is 2-2 after a 23-20 win over Westchester in which Javier Beccera made a game-winning 20-yard field goal (his third field goal of the game) with 34 seconds left. The Colts are set to pick up a number of transfer players on Oct. 2, four days before playing Narbonne in their Marine League opener. Quarterback Jaja Bellinger has nine touchdown passes.

South Gate (2-2) pulled off the biggest City Section upset, handing Palisades its first defeat, 32-31. Will Lucas had two interceptions, Lucio Rodriguez recorded 16 tackles and Dondell Findley made eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Top performances: Max Perez of Granada Hills scored six touchdowns in a 63-21 win over Kennedy. Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale rushed for 232 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 63-6 win over Leuzinger.

K.C. Carr of Tustin rushed for 358 yards in 40 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 35-24 win over Trabuco Hills. Sophomore quarterback Jameson Wang of Studio City Harvard-Westlake completed 11 of 12 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns in 62-29 win over El Camino Real.

Rising Calabasas sophomore: Any concerns about replacing record-breaking quarterback Tristan Gebbia of Calabasas have quickly disappeared with the play of sophomore quarterback Jaden Casey. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns in the Coyotes’ 48-29 win over Oxnard Pacifica.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. CAPTION L.A. Jordan to host first night football game L.A. Jordan to host first night football game

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer