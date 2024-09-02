City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 1:
1. BIRMINGHAM (0-1): Patriots scored 27 points in loss to St. Bonaventure, with Antrell Harris returning a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.
2. NARBONNE (1-1): Gauchos were outmatched by Los Alamitos, but it’s the only way to prepare for the tough Marine League ahead.
3. SAN PEDRO (1-1): Dylan Rubino keeps making big plays on offense and defense in win over Kennedy.
4. BANNING (2-0): The offensive line and rushing attack have been impressive, but a series of games against Southern Section opponents will test Pilots.
5. CARSON (1-1): Young Colts were routed by Long Beach Millikan.
6. PALISADES (2-0): Dolphins handled Roosevelt’s double-wing attack.
7. GARDENA (2-0): A good defensive line combined with running back Xavier Grant makes the Panthers very dangerous again.
8. GARFIELD (1-1): As always, beware of the Bulldogs’ weekly improvement.
9. KING/DREW (1-1): Offense was lacking in 21-0 loss to Brentwood. Next up is Garfield.
10. WESTCHESTER (2-0): Comets have made great improvement, led by running back Landon Davis.
