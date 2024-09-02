Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section top 10 football rankings

Running back Xavier Grant of Gardena follows a blocker down the field during a 52-0 win over Crenshaw.
Running back Xavier Grant of Gardena cuts behind a blocker during a 52-0 win over Crenshaw.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 1:

1. BIRMINGHAM (0-1): Patriots scored 27 points in loss to St. Bonaventure, with Antrell Harris returning a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

2. NARBONNE (1-1): Gauchos were outmatched by Los Alamitos, but it’s the only way to prepare for the tough Marine League ahead.

3. SAN PEDRO (1-1): Dylan Rubino keeps making big plays on offense and defense in win over Kennedy.

4. BANNING (2-0): The offensive line and rushing attack have been impressive, but a series of games against Southern Section opponents will test Pilots.

5. CARSON (1-1): Young Colts were routed by Long Beach Millikan.

6. PALISADES (2-0): Dolphins handled Roosevelt’s double-wing attack.

7. GARDENA (2-0): A good defensive line combined with running back Xavier Grant makes the Panthers very dangerous again.

8. GARFIELD (1-1): As always, beware of the Bulldogs’ weekly improvement.

9. KING/DREW (1-1): Offense was lacking in 21-0 loss to Brentwood. Next up is Garfield.

10. WESTCHESTER (2-0): Comets have made great improvement, led by running back Landon Davis.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

