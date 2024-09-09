Advertisement
Carson quarterback Chris Fields runs for a gain.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 2:

1. BIRMINGHAM (0-2): Patriots were blasted by Oak Park and continue to be a work in progress while preparing against Southern Section opponents.

2. SAN PEDRO (2-1): Pirates’ offensive line is back to full strength, so beware.

3. BANNING (3-0): Pilots pass their first test against Southern Section with 40-10 win over Capistrano Valley Christian.

4. NARBONNE (1-2): Gauchos put up points in loss to Culver City.

5. CARSON (1-2): Colts learned plenty from loss to Inglewood.

6. PALISADES (3-0): It’s a showdown game with Brentwood on Friday. Dolphins handled Roosevelt’s double-wing attack.

7. GARDENA (3-0): Panthers get 66-0 win over Compton Centennial.

8. GARFIELD (2-1): Defense comes through in win over King/Drew.

9. WESTCHESTER (3-0): QB Jayden Hightower has Comets at 3-0.

10. KING/DREW (1-2): Waiting for standout transfer Jahmir Torres to join team.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

