City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 2:
1. BIRMINGHAM (0-2): Patriots were blasted by Oak Park and continue to be a work in progress while preparing against Southern Section opponents.
2. SAN PEDRO (2-1): Pirates’ offensive line is back to full strength, so beware.
3. BANNING (3-0): Pilots pass their first test against Southern Section with 40-10 win over Capistrano Valley Christian.
4. NARBONNE (1-2): Gauchos put up points in loss to Culver City.
5. CARSON (1-2): Colts learned plenty from loss to Inglewood.
6. PALISADES (3-0): It’s a showdown game with Brentwood on Friday. Dolphins handled Roosevelt’s double-wing attack.
7. GARDENA (3-0): Panthers get 66-0 win over Compton Centennial.
8. GARFIELD (2-1): Defense comes through in win over King/Drew.
9. WESTCHESTER (3-0): QB Jayden Hightower has Comets at 3-0.
10. KING/DREW (1-2): Waiting for standout transfer Jahmir Torres to join team.
