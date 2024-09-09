City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 2:

1. BIRMINGHAM (0-2): Patriots were blasted by Oak Park and continue to be a work in progress while preparing against Southern Section opponents.

2. SAN PEDRO (2-1): Pirates’ offensive line is back to full strength, so beware.

3. BANNING (3-0): Pilots pass their first test against Southern Section with 40-10 win over Capistrano Valley Christian.

4. NARBONNE (1-2): Gauchos put up points in loss to Culver City.

5. CARSON (1-2): Colts learned plenty from loss to Inglewood.

6. PALISADES (3-0): It’s a showdown game with Brentwood on Friday. Dolphins handled Roosevelt’s double-wing attack.

7. GARDENA (3-0): Panthers get 66-0 win over Compton Centennial.

8. GARFIELD (2-1): Defense comes through in win over King/Drew.

9. WESTCHESTER (3-0): QB Jayden Hightower has Comets at 3-0.

10. KING/DREW (1-2): Waiting for standout transfer Jahmir Torres to join team.