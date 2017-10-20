Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

How the top 25 high school football teams fared

How the Times top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday night:

Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (8-0) def. JSerra, 45-3 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Corona, 65-0 | vs. Norco, Friday

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-2) def. Santa Margarita, 40-38 | vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (9-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 63-0 | vs. San Clemente, Friday

5. CHAMINADE (7-1) def. Alemany, 45-0 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

6. JSERRA (7-1) lost to Mater Dei, 45-3 | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

7. UPLAND (8-0) def. Chino Hills, 56-0 | at Etiwanda, Friday

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-1) def. Etiwanda, 48-7 | at Damien, Friday

9. LONG BEACH POLY (7-1) def. Long Beach Jordan, 81-0 | vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

10. SAN CLEMENTE (8-0) def. San Juan Hills, 31-13 | vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday

11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 40-38 | at JSerra, Friday

12. SERVITE (7-2) def. Orange Lutheran, 29-28 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Cerritos College), Friday

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3) lost to Servite, 29-28 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

14. VALENCIA (7-1) def. Saugus, 50-3 | vs. West Ranch

15. NARBONNE (5-3) def. San Pedro, 57-7 | vs. Washington

16. PARACLETE (7-1) Did not play | vs. McAuliffe (at Antelope Valley College), Friday

17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (7-2) def. King, 40-14 | at Corona Santiago, Friday

18. HERITAGE (7-1) def. Perris, 62-0 | vs. Temescal Canyon, Friday

19. CHARTER OAK (8-1) def. Walnut, 35-0 | vs. Chino

20. GARDENA SERRA (4-4) lost to Bishop Amat, 21-14 | vs. Crespi

21. CALABASAS (7-1) def. Newbury Park, 44-24 | at Thousand Oaks

22. EDISON (5-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 24-16 (Thur.) | vs. Fountain Valley (at Orange Coast College), Thursday

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2) def. Camarillo, 23-21 | vs. St. Bonaventure

24. BISHOP AMAT (4-4) def. Gardena Serra, 21-14 | vs. Alemany, Friday

25. LA HABRA (6-2) def. Sonora, 40-0 | vs. Buena Park, Friday

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
66°