How the top 25 high school football teams fared

How the Times top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday night:
Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (8-0) def. JSerra, 45-3 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Corona, 65-0 | vs. Norco, Friday
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-2) def. Santa Margarita, 40-38 | vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday
4. MISSION VIEJO (9-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 63-0 | vs. San Clemente, Friday
5. CHAMINADE (7-1) def. Alemany, 45-0 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
6. JSERRA (7-1) lost to Mater Dei, 45-3 | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday
7. UPLAND (8-0) def. Chino Hills, 56-0 | at Etiwanda, Friday
8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-1) def. Etiwanda, 48-7 | at Damien, Friday
9. LONG BEACH POLY (7-1) def. Long Beach Jordan, 81-0 | vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
10. SAN CLEMENTE (8-0) def. San Juan Hills, 31-13 | vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday
11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 40-38 | at JSerra, Friday
12. SERVITE (7-2) def. Orange Lutheran, 29-28 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Cerritos College), Friday
13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3) lost to Servite, 29-28 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
14. VALENCIA (7-1) def. Saugus, 50-3 | vs. West Ranch
15. NARBONNE (5-3) def. San Pedro, 57-7 | vs. Washington
16. PARACLETE (7-1) Did not play | vs. McAuliffe (at Antelope Valley College), Friday
17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (7-2) def. King, 40-14 | at Corona Santiago, Friday
18. HERITAGE (7-1) def. Perris, 62-0 | vs. Temescal Canyon, Friday
19. CHARTER OAK (8-1) def. Walnut, 35-0 | vs. Chino
20. GARDENA SERRA (4-4) lost to Bishop Amat, 21-14 | vs. Crespi
21. CALABASAS (7-1) def. Newbury Park, 44-24 | at Thousand Oaks
22. EDISON (5-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 24-16 (Thur.) | vs. Fountain Valley (at Orange Coast College), Thursday
23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2) def. Camarillo, 23-21 | vs. St. Bonaventure
24. BISHOP AMAT (4-4) def. Gardena Serra, 21-14 | vs. Alemany, Friday
25. LA HABRA (6-2) def. Sonora, 40-0 | vs. Buena Park, Friday