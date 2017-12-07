A look at Friday night's high school state regional bowl games

CIF state regional bowls

Friday’s games

Division 1-AA; La Mesa Helix (12-1) at Westlake Village Oaks Christian (12-2), 7:30 p.m.: Oaks Christian has rallied to win playoff games the last three weeks. A young team is now reaching peak form. Kayvon Thibodeaux has 20 sacks. Running back Zach Charbonnet is nearing 2,000 yards rushing. Helix has won 10 consecutive games after a loss to Lancaster Paraclete. Quarterback Carson Baker has 31 touchdown passes. The pick: Oaks Christian.

2-AA; Cajon (13-1) at Moreno Valley Rancho Verde (12-2), 7:30 p.m.: You don’t really stop Cajon from scoring. You only hope you hold the team to under 40 points. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has passed for 4,641 yards and 59 touchdowns. Rancho Verde has its own top quarterback in sophomore Brock White, who passed for 482 yards and four touchdowns last week. The pick: Cajon.

4-AA; Crenshaw (10-3) at Oceanside El Camino (8-5), 7:30 p.m.: Crenshaw will be happy about facing anyone other than City champion Narbonne. The Cougars need to protect quarterback Isaiah Johnson so he can get the ball to receiver Rayshawn Williams. El Camino quarterback Jaden Casey has passed for 2,711 yards. The pick: El Camino.

5-AA; Big Bear (13-1) vs. Visalia Golden West (11-2) at Visalia Community Stadium, 7:30 p.m.: It’s another long road trip for Big Bear. The team loves bus trips and keeps winning. Gonzalo Rodriguez rushed for 120 yards last week for Golden West. The pick: Big Bear.

6-AA; Caruthers (12-0) vs. Orange (12-2) at El Modena High, 7:30 p.m.: Orange quarterback Jason Wilkinson has passed for 2,591 yards and 26 touchdowns. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 310 yards last week against Silver Valley. Orange will need to deal with Caruthers’ rushing attack. The pick: Orange.

